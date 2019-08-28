Delta Air Lines looks to hire for flight attendant class of 2020

NEW YORK – AUGUST 24 : A Boeing 737-932ER operated by Delta Airlines takes off from JFK Airport on August 24, 2019 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

(KRQE)- Delta Air Lines is now hiring.

The airline says it wants to hire at least 1,000 flight attendants for its 2020 class. Applicants must be at least 21-years-old by January 1, 2020, speak English, and have graduated high school or have a GED.

Those wishing to apply must be willing to fly both international and domestic flights and have a flexible schedule. Those who are chosen will receive six-weeks of training in Atlanta early next year.

