DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE/AP) – Wednesday is the eighth day of Mark Redwine’s murder trial. Redwine is being tried for the killing of his son, Dylan Redwine. The boy disappeared in the Vallecito area near Durango during a court-ordered visit in 2012. His body was found in 2013 a few miles from Redwine’s home.

Prosecutors claim that Redwine killed Dylan the night before he was reported missing during a confrontation over some photos. The photos allegedly show Redwine eating feces from a diaper. On Tuesday, a La Plata County investigator on the case told jurors that days after Dylan went missing, Redwine did not take part in a search effort at a nearby lake even though he was invited to do so.

Story continues below:

Related Coverage:

When he talked to Redwine about it later, he did not ask for updates on the search. Other witnesses have described Redwine as “nonchalant” during the search for Dylan.

On Monday, a forensic expert took the stand. They talked about two cars from the crime scene that were processed. A first responder also testified that Mark Redwine showed little emotion following his son’s disappearance.

Last week, the prosecution and defense were trying to establish whether there was ever blood found inside Redwine’s home. “There was obviously at least a blood-letting event, in this room. I do not know the DNA results. I do not know how many possible bleeders there were. I did a thorough search of that room, indicated the presence of blood in several areas. Notably under the carpet,” said Joe Clayton, a retired Colorado Bureau of Investigation agent.

The trial is expected to last through the end of July.