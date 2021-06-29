WATCH NOW: Day 7 of Mark Redwine trial

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) –Tuesday is the seventh day of Mark Redwine’s murder trial. Redwine is being tried for the killing of his son, Dylan Redwine. The boy disappeared in the Vallecito area near Durango during a court-ordered visit in 2012.

On Monday, a forensic expert took the stand. They talked about two cars from the crime scene that were processed. A first responder also testified that Mark Redwine showed little emotion following his son’s disappearance.

Last week, the prosecution and defense were trying to establish whether there was ever blood found inside Redwine’s home. “There was obviously at least a blood-letting event, in this room. I do not know the DNA results. I do not know how many possible bleeders there were. I did a thorough search of that room, indicated the presence of blood in several areas. Notably under the carpet,” said Joe Clayton, a retired Colorado Bureau of Investigation agent.

The trial is expected to last through the end of July.