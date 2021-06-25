Day 5 of trial: Prosecution says human blood found in Mark Redwine’s home

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – Friday is the fifth day of Mark Redwine‘s murder trial and an investigator took the stand. Redwine is being tried for the killing of his son, Dylan Redwine. The boy disappeared in the Vallecito area near Durango during a court-ordered visit in 2012.

Friday morning, the prosecution and defense were trying to establish whether there was ever blood found inside Redwine’s home. “There was obviously at least a blood-letting event, in this room. I do not know the DNA results. I do not know how many possible bleeders there were. I did a thorough search of that room, indicated the presence of blood in several areas. Notably under the carpet,” said Joe Clayton, a retired Colorado Bureau of Investigation agent.

Prosecutors argue this week that Redwine killed his son over photographs. They allege the phots were accidentally discovered on a computer and show Redwine, the father, wearing women’s underwear and eating feces from a diaper.