Day 18 of Mark Redwine Trial

Public defender John Moran holds evidence as he direct questions Jim Ezzell, an investigator with the La Plata County Sheriff’s Office, as he testifies on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, during the Mark Redwine trial in Durango Co., at the La Plata County Courthouse. Mark Redwine is on trial for second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in the death of his son Dylan Redwine. Jerry McBride/Durango Herald 07-14-21-Durango

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE/AP) – Closing arguments are expected to begin Thursday morning in the Mark Redwine trial. Thursday will mark day 18 of the trial.

Redwine is accused of killing his son Dylan and is charged with second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death. Dylan’s remains were found in 2013 a few miles from Redwine’s home.

A man who worked with Redwine in 2012 testified Wednesday that Redwine spoke highly of his son. “He showed me a pictures of his son playing baseball, sliding into second base, batting. I think he was going to take off from first base or something. I couldn’t get a word in with him, the minute he started talking about it, he was so happy. It, like he was his pride and joy,” said Freddy Cracium.

On cross-examination, Cracium says he never actually met Dylan, nor did he visit Redwine’s Vallecito home while Dylan was there. Closing arguments are scheduled for Thursday.

Tuesday the defense presented its case in the trial, and a forensics expert from the Netherlands was brought in and talked about evidence found at the scene. Prosecutors spent much of Tuesday questioning his expertise. According to The Associated Press, defense attorneys are trying to put in doubt prosecution testimony that the boy’s blood likely was found in his father’s home after the boy disappeared.

Redwine’s son Dylan cut his finger and bled in the living room of his father’s La Plata County home a year before Dylan disappeared, according to The Associated Press. The Denver Post reports that Karen Alexander, Redwine’s former girlfriend, said she saw Dylan cut his finger and that he bled onto the floor of the living room around Labor Day 2011.

Mark Redwine is being charged with second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death. If convicted, he could face up to 48 years in prison.