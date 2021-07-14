Day 17 of Mark Redwine trial

Mark Redwine listens to Richard Eikelenboom, a forensic scientist, as he testifies on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, during the Mark Redwine trial in Durango Co., at the La Plata County Courthouse. Mark Redwine is on trial for second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in the death of his son Dylan Redwine. Jerry McBride/Durango Herald 07-13-21-Durango-

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE/AP) – The trial of Mark Redwine enters day 17 on Wednesday, July 14. Redwine is accused of killing his son Dylan and is charged with second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death. Dylan’s remains were found in 2013 a few miles from Redwine’s home.

Tuesday the defense presented its case in the trial, and a forensics expert from the Netherlands was brought in and talked about evidence found at the scene. Prosecutors spent much of Tuesday questioning his expertise. According to The Associated Press, defense attorneys are trying to put in doubt prosecution testimony that the boy’s blood likely was found in his father’s home after the boy disappeared.

Redwine’s son Dylan cut his finger and bled in the living room of his father’s La Plata County home a year before Dylan disappeared, according to The Associated Press. The Denver Post reports that Karen Alexander, Redwine’s former girlfriend, said she saw Dylan cut his finger and that he bled onto the floor of the living room around Labor Day 2011.

Mark Redwine is being charged with second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death. If convicted, he could face up to 48 years in prison.