Note: Stream may contain graphic and disturbing content regarding the case. Stream may also cut in and out due to connectivity issues.

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – Mark Redwine of Colorado will face day 16 of his murder trial on Tuesday, July 13. According to the Durango Herald, Redwine’s former girlfriend Karen Alexander testified Monday. She told jurors that Redwine was an attentive parent to his son. They also report the two met when Redwine was working a foreman job for United Pipeline Systems in her hometown of Bakersfield, California.

Her testimony comes at the beginning of the fourth week of the trial. Redwine is accused of killing his son Dylan and is charged with second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death. Dylan’s remains were found in 2013 a few miles from Redwine’s home.