DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – Mark Redwine of Colorado will face day 15 of his murder trial on Monday, July 12. Redwine is accused of killing his son Dylan and is charged with second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death following the death of his 13-year-old son in November 2012 during a court-ordered visit.

Dylan’s remains were found in 2013 a few miles from Redwine’s home. Redwine reportedly told investigators Dylan was asleep when he woke up one morning and that he came back from running errands to discover his son was gone. Redwine faces up to 48 years in prison if convicted. The trial is expected to last through the end of July.