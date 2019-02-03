Daughter of tribal president faces felony and misdemeanor charges

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (KRQE) - The daughter of the former president of the Navajo Nation has been formally charged for a drunk-driving crash.

Arizona authorities say 42-year-old Karis Begaye drove drunk and crashed her car into a semi on Interstate 17 near Flagstaff last spring. The Farmington Daily Times reports that Begaye, who is the daughter of Russell Begaye, has now been charged with two felonies and a misdemeanor DUI.

At the time of the crash, she was the legal counsel for her father. She left her post after the incident. Russell Begaye's presidency ended Jan. 15. Her pretrial conference is scheduled for Feb. 12.

