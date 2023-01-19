Warning: The details in this story are graphic and may be disturbing for some readers

(WPHL) – The gruesome discovery of a dead, dismembered couple in Pennsylvania has led to the arrest of their daughter.

Verity Beck, 49, was arrested and charged for the murders of her parents, 73-year-old Reid Beck and 72-year-old Miriam Beck, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele confirmed.

Police were initially called to a home in Jenkintown for a well-being check on Tuesday evening. The call, police said, came from Justin Beck, the couple’s son, who said he hadn’t seen or heard from his parents in over a week, which was unusual since he typically spoke to them every day.

Justin later said he had driven by his parents’ home and saw their cars in the driveway. He then returned to the home once again to bring soup for his sister, who had previously stated she wasn’t feeling well.

Justin entered the home using a key and went downstairs where he observed a body covered in a blood-stained sheet. Justin told police he noticed feet sticking out from under the sheet, and immediately assumed it was the body of his father, according to an affidavit.

Justin then went back upstairs and spoke with Verity for about 30 minutes. During the conversation, Verity told her brother that things at home had “been bad,” and that she needed “more time” before calling police, the documents said.

When Justin returned home, he immediately called 911. He also told police he was aware that his sister owned a gun, but wasn’t aware of the location or type of gun it was.

Abington Police responded to the scene that night and attempted to make contact with Verity, who did not answer the door, police said. They then deployed a small robot inside the first floor of the home, and a small drone around the second-floor windows to try to find Verity.

Shortly after midnight, three officers entered the home and immediately noticed a strong odor of decomposition. Verity met them in the kitchen, and police took her into custody after she confirmed her parents were dead.

Inside the home, investigators found a decapitated, deceased male body wrapped in a sheet, later identified as Reid Beck, with a chainsaw nearby. There was also a trash bin filled with severed body parts belonging to Miriam Beck, as well as a trash bin in the garage with additional severed body parts, according to a police affidavit.

A forensic pathologist later determined both had died of single gunshot wounds to the head. Investigators had previously found three guns with spent rounds in Verity Beck’s bedroom.

Detectives also discovered a safe with drill marks on it, indicating that someone had tried to access the safe without a proper key or combination.

Investigators believe the couple may have been dead since Jan. 7, based on Justin Beck’s last contact with his parents, and an unread newspaper found at the residence.

Verity Beck was arrested and charged with first-degree and third-degree murder, which makes her ineligible for bail in Montgomery County. She is currently being held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

Police have not released a motive for the killings.