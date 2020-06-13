Cumbres and Toltec begin their season

ANTONITO, CO (KRQE) – There was a big turnout for the opening day of the Cumbres and Toltec Scenic Railroad. Saturday, a priest blessed the train while passengers cheered.

It normally travels from Chama to Osier, Colorado but because of COVID-19, it’s now running only from Antonito, Colorado and Osier. Saturday, there was a maximum of 10 people per car and extra open air gondola cars, but officials say they will increase capacity for Sunday’s trip. You can make reservations on their website.

