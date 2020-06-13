Cumbres and Toltec begin their season

ANTONITO, CO (KRQE) – There was a big turnout for the opening day of the Cumbres and Toltec Scenic Railroad. Saturday, a priest blessed the train while passengers cheered.
It normally travels from Chama to Osier, Colorado but because of COVID-19, it’s now running only from Antonito, Colorado and Osier. Saturday, there was a maximum of 10 people per car and extra open air gondola cars, but officials say they will increase capacity for Sunday’s trip. You can make reservations on their website.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- Tracking Coronavirus in Navajo Nation
- Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day
- COVID-19 case by state, global statistics, maps
- COVID-19 Projections: when will coronavirus be over?
- COVID-19 Testing Sites
- New Mexico’s Public Health Emergency Order
- Essential & Non-Essential Business Operations
- Phone numbers, websites to know during COVID-19
- Donate Blood
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help during coronavirus
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites