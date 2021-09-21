Cross appears near Gabby Petito search area in apparent tribute to 22-year-old

JACKSON, Wyo. (KTVX) – A makeshift stone cross has been assembled at the site where authorities were searching for missing YouTube vlogger Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, who was found dead in Wyoming over the weekend.

On Tuesday, a Wyoming coroner confirmed that remains found near the Spread Creek campground along the eastern border of Grand Teton National Park were Petito’s. A preliminary determination found the cause of death to be a homicide, but the full autopsy results are still pending.

In days leading up to the coroner’s announcement, a makeshift cross made with river rocks from the slowly disappearing Spread Creek could be seen in the area authorities had blocked off Monday.

It is unknown who put the memorial there.

Brian Laundrie, Petito’s fiance, may be the only one who knows what happened to Petito. He is a person of interest in her case and authorities in Florida are currently searching for him.

A witness’ 911 call and police body cam footage recorded in Moab, Utah, last month raised the possibility that the relationship was becoming violent during their cross-country trip.

In recently released 911 audio, you can hear a witness tell dispatch he saw Laundrie slapping Petito. When Moab Police pulled them over outside Arches National Park, Laundrie claimed that it was Petito who had struck him during an argument. No charges were filed in the incident.