Crews searching after firefighting plane disappears from radar in Colorado

COLORADO (KRQE) – Authorities in Colorado are investigating reports of a firefighting plane crash. Tuesday night, crews are out searching the area in Larimer County, northwest of Denver, after the single-engine air tanker failed to return to the airport and dropped off the radar.

The aircraft which belongs to Colorado Fire Aviation is equipped with technology allowing pilots to see the terrain through smoke and clouds. The crew was conducting a nighttime aerial drop, a practice that is new this year in Colorado. Fire crews are in the area fighting the 130-acre Kruger Rock Fire.

