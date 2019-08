ARCHULETA COUNTY, Colo. (KRQE) – Crews are mopping up after a massive landfill fire in southern Colorado.

It started Monday night in Archuleta County south of Pagosa Springs and spread across nearly the entire facility. The sheriff’s office says with the combustible materials that ended up in landfills, it’s not unusual to see a fire every year or two, but this may have been the largest yet.

Monday night’s heavy smoke has mostly cleared, and crews are working to put out the remaining hot spots.