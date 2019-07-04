CPSC reminds public to celebrate Fourth of July safely

CHICAGO – JUNE 27: Legal sparklers, snakes and other firework paraphernalia are displayed at a Kmart store June 27, 2005 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

(KRQE)- With Thursday being the Fourth of July, the Consumer Product Safety Commission is warning the public about the importance of fireworks safety.

The agency put on a demonstration last week wanting to show how quickly things can go wrong when fireworks aren’t handled properly. New data reveals 9,100 firework-related injuries were treated at emergency rooms in 2018.

Sixty-two percent of those injuries happened during the month surrounding the Fourth of July holiday from June 22 to July 22. Experts also say more than half of injuries in small children were caused by sparklers.

The CPSC offers the following tips on firework safety: