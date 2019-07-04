CPSC reminds public to celebrate Fourth of July safely

(KRQE)- With Thursday being the Fourth of July, the Consumer Product Safety Commission is warning the public about the importance of fireworks safety.
The agency put on a demonstration last week wanting to show how quickly things can go wrong when fireworks aren’t handled properly. New data reveals 9,100 firework-related injuries were treated at emergency rooms in 2018.
Sixty-two percent of those injuries happened during the month surrounding the Fourth of July holiday from June 22 to July 22. Experts also say more than half of injuries in small children were caused by sparklers.
The CPSC offers the following tips on firework safety:
- Make sure consumer fireworks are legal in your area before using them
- Never use fireworks that are considered professional-grade
- Do not allow young children to ignite or play with fireworks, sparklers
- Do not place any part of your body over a fireworks device when lighting fuse
- Never point or throw fireworks at another individual or an occupied area
- Only light fireworks one at a time
- Keep a bucket of water or garden hose on hand
- Do not handle or attempt to relight malfunctioning fireworks
- After use, douse spent fireworks with plenty of water to prevent a trash fire