COVID task force raises concern about Fremont Street Experience’s New Year’s plans

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Members of the state’s COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force expressed concern Tuesday about the Fremont Street Experience’s plans to host as many as 14,000 people on New Year’s Eve.

During the panel’s weekly meeting, director Caleb Cage and Clark County Commission Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick said the gathering would lead to more COVID cases at a time when hospitals are nearing capacity.

The Fremont Street Experience is selling $25 tickets to be in the area on New Year’s Eve, but there will be no live entertainment. Guests will also be put through a “COVID assessment,” their website said.

“I think this will have a significant impact on our ability to maintain and control the spread of the virus in the state, especially given the fact that we’re at hospital capacity right now,” Cage said.

“There is a lot of misunderstanding concerning New Year’s Eve on the Fremont Street Experience,” city spokesman David Riggleman said. “Please know, no event is planned. There will be no special program or performances of any type.” The $25 fee helps cover the cost of security and crowd control, officials said.

Officials on the task force also noted tourists would likely congregate in the area with or without an official event.

Kirkpatrick said she would ask the entertainment district to not have a light show on New Year’s Eve and limit capacity to 7,000 people.

The I-Team has reached out to the Fremont Street Experience for comment.

