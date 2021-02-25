COVID-19 bill can’t include $15 minimum wage hike, Senate referee says

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The Democratic-controlled Senate cannot include President Joe Biden’s proposed $15 per hour minimum wage in a $1.9 trillion coronavirus bill the party aims to pass without Republican votes, the body’s parliamentarian ruled.

Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, the chamber’s nonpartisan arbiter of its rules, found the minimum wage hike must be dropped from the COVID-19 bill, Democratic Senate aides Thursday told the Associated Press. Democrats were on track to push a sprawling COVID-19 relief measure through the House on Friday, with an initial version of a $1.9 trillion package that includes a minimum wage increase.

Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona had voiced opposition to including the $15 minimum wage in the relief bill and other moderates have expressed concerns too, making it uncertain that Democrats could rally the support they’d need to prevail even if MacDonough had ruled otherwise.

The minimum wage has stood at $7.25 since 2009.

Download the free NewsNation Now app to receive updates on this developing story.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report