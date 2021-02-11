Couy Griffin’s comments used in impeachment trial

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The impeachment managers used Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin’s controversial comments in their case against former President Trump. The Cowboys for Trump founder posted that video days after he joined others in storming the U.S. Capitol. Griffin is among those facing federal charges.

Congresswoman Diana DeGette argued Griffin’s remarks show he had a plan to commit more violence. She also pointed to remarks that Griffin made last year when he said “only a good Democrat is a dead Democrat.”

Griffin is now out of jail and is back to work as an Otero County Commissioner. He was at the meeting Thursday and had a lot to say. “When I told those here that I was going to be going back to Washington D.C. and I said I would be taking my firearms with me, actually that was for my own defense,” said Griffin at Thursday’s meeting.

He spoke for more than 20 minutes during the meeting on a variety of topics. Griffin is charged with unlawful entry. A federal judge agreed to release him from custody in Washington D.C. on Friday, Feb. 5.