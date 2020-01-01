Court case alleging railroad started 2018 fire to move forward

DURANGO, CO. (KRQE) – A lawsuit against a historic railroad in Durango is expected to move forward.

A federal judge has recommended that a court throw out a motion to dismiss the lawsuit. The Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad is accused of causing the 416 fire in the San Juan National Forest back in the summer of 2018.

The U.S. Attorney in Colorado is suing the railroad, saying an ember from the train’s exhaust stack sparked the fire that burned more than 53,000 acres. They are seeking $25 million.