County Time runs ‘legalize lemonade’ campaign

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Country Time is on a mission to legalize lemonade. You’ve likely heard stories of young entrepreneurs getting fined for lemonade sales which occurs without a permit and is illegal in 36 states including New Mexico.

To help change that, the lemonade brand is giving parents and children the tools needed to change the law through its website. Country Time offers a variety of resources including how to contact state representatives, videos, and even downloadable signs.

The company’s campaign Legal-Ade states that it will help with kids who are fined this summer while running illegal lemonade stands. Country Time will be reviewing submissions of parents who apply for a reimbursement for their child’s stand and offer to cover permits or fines that equal up to $300.

Click here for additional information.