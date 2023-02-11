A coroner in Pennsylvania has jokingly declared that the Chiefs will be “crushed” by the Eagles at Super Bowl LVII. (Getty images)

(WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.

Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said in a Friday press release that the Chiefs will be “laid to rest” following their appearance at Super Bowl LVII on Sunday.

The apparent cause of death? Being “crushed” at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles.

“The Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium, Glendale Arizona,” reads the release, which was obtained by Nexstar’s WBRE.

“Pronouncement will be completed by the Philadelphia Eagles upon completion of the Superbowl [sic],” Buglio added. “Go Eagles!”

A representative for the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office was not immediately available to offer further comment.

The Chiefs and the Eagles are scheduled to face off at Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m.