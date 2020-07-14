Convicted child rapist arrested while crossing border illegally in South Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a Guatemalan man who’d been convicted of raping a child in California.

Agents encountered Elmer Gomez-Chilmer as he was trying to cross the border illegally on Sunday near Roma, Texas, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release issued Monday.

During processing, Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents discovered the Gomez-Chilmer was convicted of sexual assault of a minor in Santa Ana, Calif., and was sentenced to three years probation.

He faces additional charges.