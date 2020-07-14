Convicted child rapist arrested while crossing border illegally in South Texas

National

by: KTSM staff

Posted: / Updated:

Elmer Gomez-Chilmer

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a Guatemalan man who’d been convicted of raping a child in California.

Agents encountered Elmer Gomez-Chilmer as he was trying to cross the border illegally on Sunday near Roma, Texas, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release issued Monday.

During processing, Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents discovered the Gomez-Chilmer was convicted of sexual assault of a minor in Santa Ana, Calif., and was sentenced to three years probation.

He faces additional charges.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss