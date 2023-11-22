WASHINGTON D.C. (Nexstar/AP) — A newly set temporary cease-fire is expected to result in the release of dozens of people taken hostage during Hamas’ October attack on Israel, after more than a month of war between Israel and Hamas.

Israel and Hamas agreed to the four-day halt, which was announced Wednesday and will also see the release of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. The deal was brokered by Qatar, the U.S. and Egypt and was made public as fighting intensified in central neighborhoods of Gaza City. Israeli officials said the truce would take effect before Friday.

Last week, Austin Congressman Michael McCaul — chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee — led a bipartisan delegation of U.S. senators and representatives to Israel to meet with leaders to discuss America’s role in helping defeat Hamas.

Nexstar interviewed the Republican congressman last week, before a deal had been reached.

McCaul said during their meeting, the group watched disturbing videos shot by Hamas. The footage showcased brutal killings, torture, burning of children and beheadings, portraying a grim reality of the conflict.

“We talked about the battle plans, how Hamas uses their own people and the hostages — like at the Al Shifa Hospital — as human shields, which shows you their disdain for life,” he said. “We will not have true peace in the Middle East until Hamas is taken out of power. They oppress their own people.”

While McCaul was in Israel, constituents back home in Austin organized a pro-Palestine rally, urging a ceasefire to prevent further civilian casualties.

Austin Congressman Greg Casar, a Democrat, has been backing their calls for a cease-fire.

“We need to stop so much killing of innocent civilians because that endangers the safety of Israelis and Palestinians alike, for this to escalate into a bigger and bigger war,” he said.

Casar also interviewed with Nexstar last week, but he sent an updated statement in light of the deal between Israel and Hamas.

“I have consistently called for a ceasefire agreement and a return of hostages. This temporary ceasefire agreement is a critical step toward a return of all hostages and the protection of Israeli and Palestinian civilians. Continued negotiations are necessary to ensure a long term peace and a future without terrorism, occupation, and devastating war,” Casar said in a statement.

In response to calls for a cease-fire, McCaul warned that Israel and its allies must remain vigilant when dealing with a terrorist organization.

“Anybody with a heart is going to have empathy and compassion for these innocent civilian victims. And I would say that the Palestinians are the victims here, they’re the victims of Hamas,” he said. “One thing is certain — Hamas and Israel will not govern Gaza. That is up to the Palestinian people. And the international community has a role here to play, particularly the Gulf states in Jordan and Egypt, in helping form a new system of governance that isn’t a terrorist organization, and liberates the Palestinian people from the oppressor.”

He added concerns about young Americans’ opinions of the ongoing war, warning about misinformation and disinformation spreading online.

“If you type in Israel and Palestinians, you’re gonna see a lot of pro-Hamas subject matter in videos,” he said. “And the algorithms are controlling the message that sent on social media there. A lot of young people, you know that’s their source of news.”

Despite differing approaches to the conflict, there is some common ground. Both McCaul and Casar emphasize the importance of getting hostages freed and stopping Hamas.

Qatar announced Wednesday that Hamas will release 50 hostages in exchange for what Hamas said would be 150 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. Those released by both sides will be women and minors.

The hostages would be released in bursts throughout the cease-fire. Once the first batch is released, Israel is expected to free the first group of Palestinian prisoners.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.