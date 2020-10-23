Confederate statue outside Alabama courthouse removed overnight

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (NewsNation Now) — Crews took down a Confederate statue from a northern Alabama courthouse overnight Friday, following renewed calls for its removal after the police killing of George Floyd in May.

NewsNation affiliate WHNT reported that the monument removal at the Madison County Courthouse in Huntsville got underway at around midnight.

County Commissioner Roger Jones told WHNT earlier this week that the monument was slated to be taken down and moved to an area within the Maple Hill Cemetery where Confederate soldiers are buried.

The Madison County Commission and the Huntsville City Council had both agreed to relocate the monument amid months of protests calling for its removal. But a state law stalled the process.

Alabama’s Memorial Preservation Act of 2017 forbids the removal and relocation of monuments located on public property for 40 or more years.

The Confederate statue outside the Madison County Courthouse was put up in 1905. It was damaged and then later replaced in the 1960s.

The state law carries a $25,000 fine, which many Alabama cities have paid to immediately remove Confederate monuments on public property.

Local groups in Huntsville raised money to pay the fine, but Madison County officials sought a legal route for the monument’s removal, WHNT reported. The county commission requested a waiver through the state Committee on Alabama Monument Preservation back in June, but the committee said it was outside the scope of their authority.

The monument had been vandalized with red paint in August.

There’s been a national reckoning over Confederate monuments and symbols since the May death of George Floyd after a former Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee against his neck for several minutes.

NewsNation affiliate WHNT contributed to this report.