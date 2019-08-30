Competition searches for official NFL food tester

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 22: A fan enjoys food before kick off during the NFL match between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams at Twickenham Stadium on October 22, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

(KRQE)- If you go to football games just for the food, this company may have your dream job.

Sports betting website Pickwise is on the hunt for an NFL food tester. One hungry fan will travel to football stadiums across the country in search of the best game day dishes in the league.

In addition to free tickets for the 2019 season and a food budget, Pickwise will also throw in $500 for your troubles. All you have to do is capture your experience on social media and report back on your favorite stadium meals.

If you think you have what it takes to become a professional NFL foodie, you have until September 9 to apply. Click here for more information.