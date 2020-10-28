Colorado’s Wolf Creek Ski Area now open

COLORADO (KRQE) – Wolf Creek Ski Area in southern Colorado is now open and kicking off its 2020-2021 ski season. The ski area has received approval from the Silver Thread Health District for the Pre-Season COVID-19 Plan and reports that the recent winter storm has resulted in light powder on top of the slopes.

Wolf Creek Ski Area reports that it received eight inches of snow on Tuesday with a storm total of 24 inches. Treasure, Bonanza, and Nova will be operating as of Wed. Oct. 28, through Sunday, November 1.

A complete November schedule will be determined by Sunday, Nov. 1. The ski area states that about 600-acres will be open with a number of major trails open from top to bottom.

Alberta Peak, Step Bowl, and parts of Montezuma Bowl and Boundary Bowl are pending evaluation of the Wolf Creek Ski Patrol. Wolf Creek will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

According to Colorado guidelines, individuals are required to wear face masks and practice social distancing in al indoor and outdoor public spaces. This also includes inside buildings, in the base area, and riding a lift.

Masks are required outdoors while in the base area and while in ticket and lift lines. Wolf Creek Ski Area reports that tickets will not be sold to anyone who does not have a mask or face covering.

Guests who refuse to follow the Colorado State Guidelines will be asked to leave. Additional information can be found on Wolf Creek Ski Area’s website.

