Colorado to ban single-use plastic bags in 2024

COLORADO (KRQE) – Single-use plastic bags will soon be banned in Colorado. The governor has signed a bill prohibiting plastic bags and non-recyclable food containers starting June 24, 2024. The new law allows retailers to use up their inventory before transitioning.

They are then allowed to charge customers 10 cents per bag, SNAP recipients won’t be charged and farmers’ markets, roadside stands and smaller stores are exempt. Albuquerque‘s single-use plastic bag ban will start up again on August 1. It was suspended during the pandemic.

