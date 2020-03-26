Colorado puts stay-at-home advisory in place

COLORADO (KRQE) – Colorado is the latest state to order people to stay at home.

“You have a chance to be a hero and save thousands of lives by staying at home,” Gov. Jared Polis said. The governor announced restrictions similar to those in New Mexico and other states, requiring people to avoid going out except for necessities like grocery shopping and medical care.

Six counties in the Denver, Aspen, and Telluride areas had already issued their own stay-at-home restrictions. The order goes into effect tomorrow at 6 a.m. and lasts at least through April 11.