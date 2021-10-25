Colorado Parks and Wildlife working to track bats

COLORADO (KRQE) – In honor of International Bat Week, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is showing how it keeps track of the state’s bat species. It starts with ‘mist nets’ designed to harmlessly capture the bats.

Biologists weigh them and examine their joints to figure out how old they are. Then some are fitted with tiny radio transmitters which are fixed to the bat’s skin with medical-grade glue before they are released back into the wild. The trackers will help identify winter roosting sites.

Biologists hope to learn whether Colorado bats are affected by the deadly white-nose syndrome that has killed millions of bats across North America. Officials say while bats are often misunderstood, they are incredibly valuable to their ecosystem, and the agricultural world by consuming tons of crop-eating insects each year.