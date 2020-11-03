Colorado governor unveils state budget plan amid pandemic

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Lowe's is bulking up its staff for the holidays. The home improvement store says it is hiring 20,000 employees at its U.S. stores and distribution centers.

Lowe's is adding 2,500 permanent positions at distribution centers and hiring for permanent full-time and part-time positions. Jobs include day, night, weekend and overnight shifts for team members, and store positions include cashiers, customer service associates, receivers, unloaders, load pullers and sales specialists.