Colorado’s governor has unveiled his state’s budget plan for the next fiscal year. It includes $577 million for COVID-19 testing with another $200 million set aside for other pandemic needs. the governor says he wants to restore the drastic cuts to education, Colorado made because of the pandemic, promote job growth, and replenish the state’s reserves.
Latest National News
- Lowe’s to hire 20,000 employees nationwide
- Colorado governor unveils state budget plan amid pandemic
- George Floyd’s brother rallies voters on Election Day
- Navajo Nation lawmakers approve casino reopening plan
- EXPLAINER: When do Electoral College votes need to be in?