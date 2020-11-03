Colorado governor unveils state budget plan amid pandemic

Colorado’s governor has unveiled his state’s budget plan for the next fiscal year. It includes $577 million for COVID-19 testing with another $200 million set aside for other pandemic needs. the governor says he wants to restore the drastic cuts to education, Colorado made because of the pandemic, promote job growth, and replenish the state’s reserves.

