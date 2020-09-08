Colorado farmers prepare for September snowstorm

As a snowstorm moves across Colorado, some farms are just starting their harvest and that has them concerned. Jim Miller, a farmer in Weld County, says he hasn’t seen a freeze in September in the 20 years. At his farm, visitors pick their own produce and he says they’ve been quick to help out.

“I really hate to see any of that freeze, you know, we might lose some of that, but people are enjoying it today. A lot of people may not have came [sic] today, that are coming today,” said Miller.

Picking season lasts into November and a couple freezes before then are typical.

