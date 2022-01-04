Colorado Dept. of Corrections cancels inmate visitations amid spread of omicron variant

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE: Generic jail/prison corridor (Photo credit: Getty)

COLORADO — Families of people incarcerated by the Colorado Department of Corrections (CDOC) will no longer be allowed to visit in person following CDOC’s latest policy.

Effective Tuesday, Jan. 4, all in-person visitation at all CDOC facilities have been canceled.

Story continues below

This was a difficult decision but it is currently the best option to try and prevent the unnecessary introduction of the virus into facilities. Video visitation and phone calls will still be available.

colorado department of corrections

CDOC also announced modified operations and/or canceled programming amid outbreaks and staffing shortages at many of its facilities.

According to the department, the decision will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES