Colorado conservation workers, volunteers restock over 700 Cutthroat trout

COLORADO (KRQE) – A Colorado waterway is once again home to its native fish thanks to the work of conservation workers and dozens of hardy volunteers. Colorado Parks and Wildlife posted an update on last month’s mission, part of the ongoing effort to revive the Greenback Cutthroat trout in the Platte River Basin.

After leaving the hatchery, the fish were loaded into temperature-controlled bags which were then infused with oxygen to help them stay healthy inside. That’s where the 50 volunteers came in strapping bags of fish to their backs and trekking to designated spots along the Poudre River.

Each volunteer traveled between four and nine miles roundtrip with some ranging up to 2,400 feet in elevation. The team stocked more than 700 fish in what was the project’s fourth stocking trip.