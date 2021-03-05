Colorado announces ‘Name that Plow’ contest for elementary students

COLORADO (KRQE) – The Colorado governor has announced a ‘Name that Plow’ contest. Elementary students across Colorado can now submit their most creative name ideas for 20 new Department of Transportation snowplows. Students whose ideas are chosen will also have an opportunity to take a photo with the snowplow.

According to CODOT, the following are guidelines for submission and to be considered in the contest:

The name needs to be limited to 15 characters, one to two words so it will fit on the sticker Example: Snowball or Snow Patrol

The name can’t include your name

No profanity or inappropriate language

Submissions are due by March 26. Winners will be announced by early May. The winners can track that plow on cotrip.org in future winters.