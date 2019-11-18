Closing arguments expected in Patrick Frazee trial

National

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (AP) — The case of a Colorado rancher charged with beating his fiancee to death with a baseball bat is close to going to jurors.

Closing arguments are expected Monday in the trial of 33-year-old Patrick Frazee. He’s charged with murder in the death of 29-year-old Kelsey Berreth, whose disappearance nearly a year ago drew national attention.

Testimony wrapped up Friday with a jail inmate alleging that Frazee tried to get him to kill the lead witness in the case, a former Idaho nurse who was having an affair with Frazee. Krystal Lee said she cleaned up the crime scene and watched as Frazee burned a plastic tote that she believed contained Berreth’s body.

The defense has questioned her credibility and highlighted the lack of a body, motive and murder weapon.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss