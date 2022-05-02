UTAH (KRQE) – Rescue crews in Utah saved a stranded climber who spent the night on a cliff face. The 30-year-old man was by himself in the Zion National Park Saturday when he slipped and fell.

Rangers got a call to help but they couldn’t reach him and a helicopter couldn’t fly until Sunday. So the climber stayed there overnight. Crews were able to reach him Sunday. He had a broken leg and other minor injuries.