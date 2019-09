CLEVELAND, OH – AUGUST 14: On Tuesday, August 14, 2018, Bud Light and the Cleveland Browns unveiled the “Browns Victory Fridge” in Cleveland with the help of Browns legends Felix Wright and Frank Stams on August 14, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. This smart-technology fridge will automatically unlock after the Browns secure their first regular season win. (Photo by Duane Prokop/Getty Images for Bud Light)

(KRQE) – A Cleveland appliance store is still allowing Browns fans to place online orders for the teams “Victory Fridge’s.” Tuesday, Browns fans lined up around the block to get their hands on a fridge.

Last football season the victory fridge’s were filled with Bud Light, locked and placed in bars around Ohio. They were only to be unlocked when the Browns snapped their losing streak, which they did on September 20 against the Jets.

The fridges sold out Tuesday in just three hours.