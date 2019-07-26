Cleveland Brown’s Baker Mayfield on college career: Don’t run from cops

(KRQE) – On the first day of the Cleveland Browns’ training camp, quarterback Baker Mayfield was asked what he thought the most important thing he learned from college was.

“Don’t run from the cops,” Mayfield said.

Mayfield jokingly took a jab at himself for the 2017 incident where he was arrested after he tried to run away from police. Mayfield plead guilty to charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct, fleeing and resisting arrest.

Since the arrest, Mayfield has had to face the noise which he’s done every step of the way. He says the incident was one of his biggest regrets and that in the end, he learned from his mistake.