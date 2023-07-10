DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – Fire-free drone shows have picked up popularity in recent years as a safer way to celebrate the 4th of July. One southwest city is taking heat for a show that, some people said, was a major disappointment.

Durango’s 4th of July drone show got a much different response than the city expected. Now, they’re taking a different approach toward responding to waves of criticism online.

City of Durango Public Information Officer Tom Sluis said fireworks aren’t allowed sometimes due to drought restrictions, so they tried to find alternatives.

The alternative didn’t quite take off in popularity; the show had shapes of a bike going up a mountain, a raft going down a river, and a mountainscape with Durango on it, at least, that’s what they intended.

“Everyone hated the drone show, to put it bluntly.”

Responding to a lot of online criticism, the City of Durango is getting creative with two fun ‘memes’ acknowledging commenters’ opinions and the show itself.

“[It was to] make light of that situation and just say, like, you know, ‘We get it, we hear you, that drone show could have been better.’”

In another meme, the city jokes about what they plan to replace the drone show with next year. Responding to posts about the nearby town of Bayfield still launching fireworks, Durango jokingly said it’ll replace drones next year with a car launch.

“If you can have that engagement with the public in a humorous way, you know, all the better it can be risky, obviously, but if you do it the right way, I think it can really improve your engagement with the public.”

The City of Durango said the drone show isn’t off the table yet, but they are still looking for the best way to celebrate the 4th safely with fire restrictions. One new option they’re considering is a possible demolition derby.

Links to the video of the drone show and the memes roasting it can be seen here.