EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In an effort to decompress the migrant ‘crisis’ the City of El Paso is going through, unoccupied schools and churches will temporarily house the undocumented population as more migrants are expected to come across the border as Title 42 ends on May 11, 2023.

“It is important we continue to decompress the system. We are preparing for the unknown; that is how many people are going to come” and what their situation is, El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser said in a Zoom call with reporters on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

In said call, Mayor Leeser said the region can expect 15,000 migrants — 10,000 to 12,000 already camped across the border in Juarez, Mexico, and a caravan of 3,000 on the way — post Title 42.

Lesser along with the Office of Emergency Management will be hosting a press conference and media tour of the Bassett Middle School temporary shelter facility.