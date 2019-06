Former CIA Director John Brennan testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 23, 2017, before the House Intelligence Committee Russia Investigation Task Force. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Former CIA director John Brennan will speak with Capitol Hill Democrats about the situation in Iran amid concerns over the Trump administration’s actions in the region.

Brenan, an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump, has been invited to a private caucus meeting Tuesday.

That’s according to people familiar with the private meeting.

The invitation to Brennan offers counterprogramming to the Trump administration’s closed-door briefing for lawmakers, which is planned for the same day.