LUBBOCK, Texas — When you begin humming your favorite Christmas tune, its impact on your brain might surprise you.

Many of us turn to Christmas music when wrapping gifts, decorating a tree or having a celebration. Ann Mastergeorge in the Department of Human Development and Family Sciences at Texas Tech University told EverythingLubbock the effect is linked to your memories.

Mastergeorge explained that the Hippocampus, a major component of the human brain, is the center of emotion, memory and the autonomic nervous system.

How does listening to Christmas music affect our mood and thinking?

“There have been studies that have investigated the effects of music on the brain, some that look specifically on Christmas music,” Mastergeorge said. “Songs actually do invoke a very deep emotional effect on the brain.”

The term “Christmas cheer,” often heard in famous holiday films, has been thoroughly studied by neuroscientists like Mastergeorge. Some researchers have even located Christmas spirit in the brain. This emotion gives listeners an escape through memories intricately entwined with the music.

It’s not just one area of the brain affected, Mastergeorge explained. MRI scans of individuals listening to music resemble a lit-up Christmas tree because various areas light up.

In February 2008, NIDCD researchers reported that they’d used functional MRI to study the brains of musicians playing improvised jazz. (Credits: National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders, National Institutes of Health)

But can listening to Christmas music during the holidays have lasting effects on our mental health or seasonal depression?

Music we enjoy depends on good or bad memories we’ve connected to that song, Mastergeorge said. Intense experiences such as listening to music, often elicit chills or nostalgia.

Seasonal depression is also usually associated with memories, Mastergeorge explained. She noted that the holidays are a time of heightened suicidal ideation. However, she suggested that positive holiday memories associated with Christmas music might serve as a coping mechanism.

Ultimately, whether it’s the jingles of joy or the echoes of nostalgia, Christmas melodies hold a unique power invoking emotions that resonate deeply within us during this festive season.