Chick-fil-A tops list of America’s favorite fast-food restaurants

(KRQE)- Move over burgers, there’s a new meat king in town.

In a report by Market Force, which is published by Food & Wine, has released its annual list of the nation’s favorite fast-food restaurants and the winner might surprise you. After polling more than 7,600 customers, the company found America loves its chicken with Chick-fil-A taking the top spot for consumer satisfaction.

Chick-fil-A outranks last year’s restaurant In-N-Out with the highest overall score. In-N-Out ranked second in overall staff friendliness with a 73%

Chick-fil-A topped the list with a whopping 82% rating for staff friendliness. The restaurant also beat out almost all other chicken competitors in the other categories of overall cleanliness, food quality, curb appeal, speed of service, value for money spent, and healthy options.

Raising Cane’s was the only chicken fast-food restaurant to outrank Chick-fil-A in the single category of restaurant atmosphere.