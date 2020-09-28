Chicago rescue group says it won’t turn over 15 bulldogs found at O’Hare International Airport

CHICAGO (WGN) — A Chicago animal rescue organization refuses to turn over a group of French bulldogs left at O’Hare International Airport last month.

Fifteen bulldog puppies — who were neglected and in bad health when they were found — were left in a warehouse at the airport after they arrived from Jordan on Aug. 31.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the paperwork on the dogs was fraudulent and that it was not clear if the dogs had proper vaccinations, particularly rabies. An airport employee called the Chicago Police Department. The dogs sat in cages with no food or water or medical attention for four days.

Some of the animals were bleeding from their paws and had burns from their urine, according to Kelly Dworniczek, with the Chicago French Bulldog Rescue.

The CDC had ordered that the dogs be deported back to Jordan by Monday, but the Chicago French Bulldog Rescue has refused.

The group released the following statement on Facebook Sunday night:

“Out of ongoing concern by Chicago French Bulldog Rescue for the health and welfare of the 15 puppies rescued from a warehouse at O’Hare International Airport, I have informed all relevant agencies of the government and Royal Jordanian Airlines earlier today that the rescue will not be turning over the 15 French bulldog puppies to anyone tomorrow, Monday at 9:00 am.” Chicago French Bulldog Rescue

The organization said the bulldogs were bought by an illegal importer from Russia, and they could be put down if they’re sent back to Jordan.

Congressman Mike Quigley, who is working with the CDC to let the dogs stay, released the following statement: