(KRQE)- In honor of the Fourth of July, the Cheesecake Factory is handing out free slices of Oreo Cheesecake. The Cheesecake Factory is partnering with DoorDash to deliver the free sweet treat but there is one small requirement.

You have to have a minimum order of $17.76, the year the Declaration of Independence was printed. You must also use the promotional code “OREO” at checkout.

The deal runs from July 3 through Sunday July, 7.