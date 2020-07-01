Check out these Fourth of July freebies, deals, and specials

National

by: Ronnie Das

Posted: / Updated:

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lighten your wallet with free food, deals, and specials that are sure to spark a smile with your friends and family this Fourth of July.

Due to constantly-updating COVID-19 regulations, be sure to call ahead to make sure these places are open and the deals are still being offered. If you are planning to head to a restaurant, due to limited capacity, you may want to make a reservation, especially for larger parties.>>>

7-Eleven: Celebrate throughout July with a free medium Slurpee, 49 cent any size drink, $1 hot dogs, and a $1 any size Slurpee by signing up for the 7REWARDS card

American Eagle: Everything is up to 60% off

Best Buy: Savings available across multiple categories including home appliances, TVs, and laptops

The Container Store: Organize your life with up to 30% off customer favorite storage solutions

Columbia: Shop the summer sale for 25% off select gear

Dell: Laptops, desktops, PCs are on sale

Dick’s Sporting Goods: Tons of gear on sale for the holiday, including Hydro Flask products, bikes, and camping gear

Gap: Everything on site is up to 60% off

Home Depot: Check out summer savings on everything you need to be outdoors for the season from grills to lawn care

HP: Save up to 60% on select products including laptops, desktops, printers, and monitors

Jimmy John’s: Rewards members can buy one sandwich and get another for half off when they order online this Fourth of July

L.L.Bean: Take up to 50% off at the summer sale

Lowe’s: Celebrate the 4th with up to 40% off select appliances

Lucky Brand: Deals on tees, tops, and jeans

Old Navy: Take up to 60% off storewide at the Americana-rama Sale

Petsmart: Discounts on litter, treats, and food for cats and dogs

Samsung: Enjoy summer savings on smartphones and smart home appliances

If you are a local bar, restaurant, or business that is offering any deals for the Fourth of July, please feel free to send an email to rdas@wlns.com so we can add you to this list.

CNN Underscored helped contribute to this list >>>

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss