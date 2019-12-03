Live Now
WATCH KRQE THIS MORNING

Charlotte, Liam among top baby names of 2019

National

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Expect to hear a lot of Charlottes and Liams when the class of 2037 collects their diplomas at high school graduation.

The most popular baby names of 2019 were just announced. The website BabyNames.com tallied the favorite monikers of its millions of users.

Charlotte topped the list for girls, perhaps an ode to the daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton. Amelia, Violet, Aria, and Aurora rounded out the top five and knocking out perennial favorites like Emma and Olivia.

Liam took the number one spot for boys. Oliver, Theodore, Declan, and Henry brought back some old-school charm to trends for little fellas.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss