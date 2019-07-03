Census Bureau releases historical facts about July 4

WASHINGTON, D.C. – July 4: Fireworks are launched over the National Mall to celebrate the United States’ Independence Day July 4, 2017 in Washington, DC. Thousands gather throughout the city to watch the display and enjoy festivities. (Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Fourth of July is a national celebration of freedom, fireworks, family, friends and frankfurters. Independence Day has been a federal holiday in the United States since 1941. For the 243rd anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Census Bureau has released some tidbits about the United States.

The Declaration of Independence was signed on July 4, 1776. There were 56 signers to the Declaration of Independence and among them, a committee of five (Benjamin Franklin, John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, Roger Sherman, and Robert R. Livingston) drafted the declaration. At the time of the signing, Benjamin Franklin of Pennsylvania was 70-years-old. He was the oldest signer at the time. The youngest singer, at age 26, was Edward Rutledge of South Carolina.

In July 1776, an estimated $2.5 million people lived in the 13 colonies. According to a recent estimate, there are 330 million residents as of July 1, 2019.

The Census also notes that $332 million in fireworks was imported into the United States in 2018. There was $6.3 million in U.S. flags imported in 2018 and $21 million exported.