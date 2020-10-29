Celebrating Halloween safely amid the pandemic

(CBS Newspath) – Though traditional trick-or-treating will be limited this year, there are plenty of ways to make the holiday fun, even during a pandemic.

The Anderson family won’t let the pandemic scare away their Halloween celebration. For months, they’ve been working on a home-made light show that families can admire from a safe distance. “It’s something that already works perfectly within the circumstances we’re in right now, which is that it’s like, folks come up, they’re in their cars, you know, they’re already distant from each other,” says Nick Anderson from Fishers, Indiana.

Checking out spooky decor is just one option. Family blogger Katy Mann has been thinking of ways for her readers to celebrate Halloween safely. “I do not believe that Halloween is canceled, but much like all of the other things that we’ve seen in the past five or six months, it’s going to be different, no matter where you live,” she says.

Her top ideas include:

A virtual Halloween dance party in costume

Setting up a decorative candy table in the front yard

Or even a drive-by candy-mobile

Many are expected to honor frontline workers this Halloween by dressing up as doctors and nurses. An added perk is the medical-grade mask that’s part of the costume.

In Anoka, Minnesota, known as the Halloween Capital of the World, the city has no plans to cancel its 100th anniversary celebration, though there will be major adjustments. “Our huge, huge parade, our Grand Day Parade, is now going to be a drive-by parade, which will be located in several locations in our city so that we’re not gathering in one big space,” says Liz McFarland, president of Anoka Halloween.

And no matter how you decide to celebrate Halloween, the CDC says cloth or surgical masks and social distancing are the best ways to protect your children. The CDC also recommends that if you are hosting a Halloween gathering, make sure all events take place outside and limit the number of people invited. Also, if you have had any potential exposure to COVID-19, stay home.

