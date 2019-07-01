CDC issues warning after ‘crypto’ fecal parasite found in swimming pools on the rise

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Center for Disease Control is warning pool-goers to take precautions after reports that “crypto,” a fecal parasite that can be transmitted via swimming pools, is on the rise.

Cryptosporidium is spread by feces and according to a report that came out Friday, there is a nearly 13 percent increase every year between 2009 and 2017.

The CDC says the parasite can cause “profuse, watery diarrhea” for as long as three weeks. The effects can be worse for children, pregnant women and those with compromised immune systems. Most people who get crypto get it from a pool, but officials say you can also get it from lakes and cattle.

The CDC recommends to not let anyone swim if they are sick with diarrhea, shower for at least one minute before getting in the water or even inspecting the pool yourself. Once in the water, people should make sure not to swallow any of it and be sure to change any diapers away from the pool.